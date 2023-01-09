Fog returns to the area overnight and warm temperatures continue

By Ron Demers
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Once morning fog cleared out the sun shined across Siouxland which allowed our highs to exceed expectation, rising to near 40 degrees.

Tonight, we can expect more fog to develop especially in northern portions of Siouxland which could reduce visibility to less than a mile, while lows dip down into the upper teens and low 20s and winds are calm out of the west around 5 mph.

Areas of patchy fog may linger into the morning hours on Tuesday, and cloud cover sticks with us with the possibility of producing a snow shower by late afternoon and early evening, especially in northern portions of Siouxland, with highs getting into the upper 30s.

Skies clear slightly going into Tuesday night becoming partly cloudy and winds become a bit stronger out of the south 5 to 10 mph with lows getting down to the low 20s.

Wednesday starts partly sunny, but clouds roll back into the area leaving skies mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s.

Cloud cover follows us into Thursday morning, but we see some afternoon clearing to partly sunny skies and highs are slightly cooler in the low 20s.

Skies clear overnight Thursday allowing for mostly sunny skies for our Friday and highs get into the mid 20s.

For more details on the week ahead and a look into your weekend forecast, stay tuned to News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

