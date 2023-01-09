Matters of the State: Previewing the 2023 South Dakota Legislative Session

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we preview the upcoming South Dakota Legislative Session.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss and Joe Sneve of the Dakota Scout join us in studio to look ahead to key topics this session, including tax cuts, abortion, and out-of-state travel for lawmakers.

South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson also weighs in on the future of the Republican-controlled U.S. House following a marathon series of votes to decide the new Speaker of the House, and Sen. John Thune discusses the challenges of passing legislation with a narrow majority in the House.

