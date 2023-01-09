Morningside’s Steve Ryan celebrates induction into NAIA Hall of Fame

By Amber Salas
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Earlier in September, it was announced that Morningside football head Coach Steve Ryan would be a part of the 2022-23 class to be inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame, and now Coach Ryan is finally able to celebrate the honor.

Steve Ryan was the lone coach among the group of inductees this year, with the four other inductees being former athletes.

Ryan has been the head coach of the Mustangs for more than 20 years and has seen the program grow from a 5-5 team in its first season of NAIA competition, to winning three national titles with undefeated records in those championship seasons.

Coach Ryan is a four-time NAIA and American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year. He is also an 11-time GPAC Coach of the Year and has guided the Mustangs to win 13 GPAC Conference Championships.

KTIV would like to congratulate Steve Ryan on his induction into the hall of fame.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brody Henningfeld gives a thumbs up after his father asks if he can hear him during his recovery.
A Sioux City family’s connection to Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber.
Iowa Congressmen Randy Feenstra issues statement after McCarthy was elected Speaker of House
Kim Reynolds
Iowa governor eases restrictions to make sure there are ample supplies of heating and vehicle fuels
Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record.
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
Brad Pautsch told family and friends on social media that his cancer has returned.
Brad Pautsch announces his cancer has returned

Latest News

Dordt women's basketball head coach Bill Harmsen joins KTIV's Coaches Corner to discuss the...
Coaches Corner: Dordt’s Bill Harmsen discusses what makes this undefeated Defenders team special
Just For Kix dancers on the field at the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Siouxland dance studio “Just For Kix” performs at ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa
Northwestern celebrates heading into a timeout in their win over Hastings
Northwestern women use momentum to pick up back-to-back GPAC wins
Croix Kochendorfer leads out the Sioux City Musketeers for their home battle with the Waterloo...
Musketeers drop second-straight to Waterloo after battling to a shootout