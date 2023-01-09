Morningside’s Steve Ryan celebrates induction into NAIA Hall of Fame

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Earlier in September, it was announced that Morningside football head Coach Steve Ryan would be a part of the 2022-23 class to be inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame, and now Coach Ryan is finally able to celebrate the honor.

Steve Ryan was the lone coach among the group of inductees this year, with the four other inductees being former athletes.

Ryan has been the head coach of the Mustangs for more than 20 years and has seen the program grow from a 5-5 team in its first season of NAIA competition, to winning three national titles with undefeated records in those championship seasons.

Coach Ryan is a four-time NAIA and American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year. He is also an 11-time GPAC Coach of the Year and has guided the Mustangs to win 13 GPAC Conference Championships.

KTIV would like to congratulate Steve Ryan on his induction into the hall of fame.

