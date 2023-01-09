Nebraska man had to be extricated from vehicle after rollover

By Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WOODLAND PARK, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities say a man had to be rescued after he got trapped in his vehicle after a rollover accident.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a single-vehicle rollover Monday, Jan. 9, at about 10 a.m. The rollover happened about one-mile northwest of Woodland Park on Industrial Highway near North Eastwood Street.

The sheriff’s office says the accident happened when a westbound pickup, driven by 76-year-old Dean Mann of Winside, Nebraska, lost control and entered the ditch.

Mann’s vehicle rolled one-and-a-half times before coming to a stop. He had to be extricated by Norfolk Fire and Rescue and declined medical transport after being treated at the scene.

Authorities say seatbelts were in use and the roadway was icy at the time of the accident.

The pickup is considered a total loss.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

