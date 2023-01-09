No injuries reported after early-morning house fire near Le Mars, IA

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A family was able to safely return to their home after a fire early Monday morning in Le Mars, Iowa.

According to Le Mars Fire-Rescue, at about 2:50 a.m. on Jan. 9, they received a report of a fire at 36409 120th Street, located a few miles northeast of Le Mars.

The fire was reported in the attic, and while Le Mars firefighters were heading to the house they called in assistance from the Oyens and Orange City Fire Departments. By the time crews got to the house, the family and their pets were safely outside.

Firefighters entered the home and found the fire above a ceiling in an upstairs bedroom, in the attic space. Officials say firefighters removed the ceiling and put out the fire. They then removed the smoldering insulation, took it outside and watered it down.

Le Mars Fire-Rescue says the fire started in the attic of the home and was accidental. They say the most probable cause was an electrical equipment malfunction involving the electrical service to a ceiling fan in an upstairs bedroom.

Firefighters reported little damage to anything else in the home and an electrician was able to segregate the electrical service in the area where the fire originated. After the firefighters and the electrician were done, the family was able to return home.

There were no injuries reported among the firefighters or the residents.

