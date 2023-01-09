Sioux City representative shares priorities as Iowa legislative session begins

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The gavel falls on the 2023 Iowa legislative session Monday, in Des Moines.

KTIV’s Matt Breen spoke with Representative-elect J.D. Scholten, of Sioux City. He’ll take the oath of office for this first term in the Iowa House, Monday morning.

“Representative Scholten, what’s your top priority this session?” asked Matt Breen. “This is my first session, so I’m really looking at two things,” said Rep. J.D. Scholten, (D) Sioux City. “One-- to make sure that public education is protected and fully funded. And the second part of it is to work on economic development to make sure that Iowa grows and Siouxland grows.”

“You’re a member of the minority in the Iowa House,” said Breen. “How important will compromise be to accomplish your goals?” “Inevitably, I’m going to have to have compromise with a lot of this stuff,” said Scholten. “But, you know, I think the exciting part of it is let’s find where we can come together on some of these issues and that’s what the majorty of people want... for both sides to come together and pas something that benefits Iowa. I’m not naive. I know that there will be a lot of battles, but I think we can get some things done that will really benefit the Siouxland area.”

“You mentioned education a moment ago,” said Breen. “Governor Reynolds has hinted that she’ll make “school choice” her top priority again this session. Where do you stand on her plans to give public school students the option to take state money to pay for private educational opportunities?” " A lot of this comes down to ‘school choice’,” said Scholten. “My sister, and I, had school choice when we grew up here in Sioux City. My parents put us in Immaculate Conception for part of our elememtary years and we went to public schools, as well. Choice has always been there. One of the issues is that 75-percent of public schools across the state they don’t have the option to go to private school. And, some of the private schools that are being talked about... they don’t have to accept some students, and they don’t have some of the things that public schools that are needed. So, I’m for fully-funding public schools. After that maybe we can have a discussion. Until we do that, I think that is an out-of-state special interest trying to jam this down the throats of Iowans.”

