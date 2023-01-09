Siouxlanders have free fun with local law enforcement at Family Fun Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders got the chance to join other members of the community for a fun afternoon at this year’s Family Fun Day, on Sunday.

This is the 6th year Family Fun Day has been held.

This year, over 1,500 people visited the Long Lines Family Rec Center to take part in the free event.

It was started by the Sioux City Neighborhood Network, a group of volunteers with the goal of improving the community and lowering the local crime rate.

“The whole family could come down here, have a nice fun event that’s free, and then bond with some police officers and firefighters and our neighborhood people,” said Rick Arnold, President of the Sioux City Neighborhood Network. “We’re all volunteer people through the Neighborhood Network. We’re just citizens that volunteer as neighborhood groups. We want to build those relationships, and this is a great way of doing that.”

Along with the Neighborhood Network, more than a dozen local kids also volunteered at the event.

Food was donated by Smithfield Meat.

There were games, prizes, a climbing wall, and sports activities with Sioux City Bandit and Sioux City Metros players.

The Sioux City Police Department also raffled off 12 kids bikes donated by LP Gill Landfill.

Officers say connecting with the community at events like these is a priority for them.

”Once we have the respect with our community, it makes it easier to solve crimes,” said Sgt. Tom Gill, Community Policing Sergeant for the Sioux City Police Department. “You know, people trust us, they’ll come to us, and they’ll report the crime, and then they’ll help us try to solve the crimes.”

The Neighborhood Network is always looking for new volunteers to help them. If you’re interested, reach out to Rick Arnold at (712) 251-8877.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.