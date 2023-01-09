Spirit Lake representative shares priorities as Iowa legislative session begins

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The gavel falls on the 2023 Iowa legislative session Monday morning, in Des Moines.

KTIV’s Matt Breen spoke with Representative John Wills, of Spirit Lake. Once again, he’ll serve as the Speaker Pro Tem of the House, this session.

“Representative Wills, what’s your top priority this session?” asked Matt Breen. “Well, as I was campaigning this year, one of the top issues I ran across-- actually there were two-- but the top on was definitely taxes,” said Rep. John Wills, (R) Spirit Lake. “So, we really need to look at property tax reform. Tax reform in general, but property taxes were by far the number one issue that I was hearing. So, we have to look at how we can reform property taxes while at the same time not affecting those local governments because property taxes are all local government revenue. So, we really need to decide and figure out how we can affect property taxes without affecting revenues. A lot of communities, counties, school districts, hospitals, community colleges, need to operate and provide the services they provide.”

“You’re a member of the majority in the Iowa House,” said Breen. “Will compromise still be necessary to accomplish your goals?” “You know so many people ask the question ‘how do you stand the gridlock?’” said Wills. “And, you know, we really don’t have gridlock in Des Moines. 92-percent on the bills that we pass are bipartisan. Many people don’t understand that. So, it’s those 8-percent that are really those sticking points. They’re really the ones that have those partisan issues. We do have 64 people out of 100 in the Iowa House. So, we could do whatever we want. However, that doesn’t mean we’re going to. We do like to have bipartisan support, We do like to have issues and compromise. That’s what Iowans expect, and that’s what Iowans deserve.”

“Governor Reynolds has hinted that she’ll make “school choice” her top priority again this session,” said Breen. “The bill didn’t have enough Republican support to pass the House last session, so what needs to change with that proposal?” “As a member of the Iowa House Education Reform Committee-- there’s three of us on the Republican side-- that’s the speaker, the majority leader, and myself-- we are going to do some things with education reform,” said Wills. “Not only vouchers-- I shouldn’t say vouchers, I should say educational savings accounts-- not only those, but we’ll be looking at other different types of education reform that Iowans feel like they deserve and that they feel like they want. Again, like I said before, property taxes are number one thing that I heard. But, school issues, education reform, was the second issue that I heard.”

