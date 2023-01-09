Starting off with some patchy dense fog, but a warm day is ahead of us

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. We have some patchy, dense fog in our northern towns and counties this morning. We don’t have any more Dense Fog Advisories for Siouxland, but that could change if the fog gets worse throughout the morning.

Temperatures this morning are in the 30s and 20s, with portions of northern Siouxland sitting colder in the teens. The wind this morning is out of the south southeast at up to 15 miles per hour, which is giving wind chills all across the region. Much of Siouxland has wind chills in the teens, but northern Siouxland has wind chills in the single digits.

To begin our Monday, we are expecting partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Then we will see the clouds start to move out, which will lead to a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid- to upper-30s across much of the region, with our southern towns and counties climbing into the low-40s. Northern parts of the region will struggle to get out of the low 30s for their highs.

Tonight, expect lows to fall into the teens and low 20s across the region, with clouds increasing heading towards the overnight hours. More patchy fog is expected to form tonight and into Tuesday morning. Winds will be on the calmer side out of the northwest, up to 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday looks to be another day like today, but clouds will be in the forecast. Also, Tuesday evening, we could see some snow showers form in our northern counties. If we do see the snow showers develop, we aren’t expecting any new accumulation of snow.

The rest of the work week will see our highs decrease into the 30s and 20s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

More information is available in the attached video above, and it will be broadcast on News 4 at Noon!

