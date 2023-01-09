Trout restocked at Crystal Cove

Ice Fishing Tent
Ice Fishing Tent(KTIV)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The State of Nebraska began its yearly restock of fish at Crystal Cove Lake in South Sioux City.

Monday morning around 4,500 trout were put into the lake.

The average length of those stocked is 11 inches, close to the legal catch size. The lake was last restocked in mid-October. While most lakes are stocked in spring and fall, the popularity of ice fishing on this lake makes an early restocking welcome.

For more information on fishing in Nebraska, including the required fishing license, click here.

