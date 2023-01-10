Another day of above average temperatures across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. This morning, we are seeing some fog develop in our northern counties. If you travel into northern Siouxland or into our South Dakota counties, you may encounter dense fog. Besides the fog, we are seeing a nice morning. Temperatures are sitting in the 20s and upper teens across the area, and the wind is calm out of the south southwest.

Today, clouds will begin to increase, resulting in mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Even though we have clouds impacting our day, we will see our highs climb into the mid- to upper-30s in our northern counties, but in the rest of Siouxland, we will see highs climb into the mid- to low-40s. The wind today will be on the calmer side as it comes out of the southeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, clouds stay with us, but we could see some light snow showers develop in our northern counties. We aren’t forecasting any new accumulation of snow, just flurries and light snow showers. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 20s across all of the region while our wind starts to come out of the south southwest at up to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday will be an interesting day. A weak cold front will pass through the region, dropping our highs throughout the day on Wednesday into the 20s. Also, this cold front will bring some breezy winds up to 20 to 25 miles per hour out of the north northwest. We could see some more snow drifts start to form, especially in the areas that saw heavy snow last week.

Then, on Wednesday evening and into Wednesday night, snow showers may begin to move into the region. Right now, one model is being aggressive with some heavy snow, while other models show scattered to light snow showers in our southern counties. We will keep a watch on the chance of some snow showers tomorrow evening.

After today and tomorrow, we will see our highs dip into the 20s, but by the weekend, we will see a nice warm up into the upper 30s and low 40s.

All the details are in the attached weather video and will be on News 4 at Noon!

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.