Around Siouxland: The New Stage Players present ‘Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas'

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A special musical comedy is coming to South Sioux City, Nebraska this month.

From Jan. 12 through Jan. 16, the New Stage Players will be putting on the production “Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas.”

This musical comedy showcases Christmastime with the ladies that work in the church basement of the Lutheran Church. Charming and funny, the show takes a nostalgic look at holiday traditions and life in rural America.

Each show is at 7 p.m. every day, except for the Jan. 15 show at 2 p.m. You can learn more about the show and how to get tickets here.

