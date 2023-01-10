Kevin Negaard approaches one full year of playing catch for the Miracle League of Sioux City

By Amber Salas
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s hard not to enjoy a simple game of playing catch, right?

The game of catch is a nice way to get some exercise, a way to enjoy the fresh air, and even strike up a nice conversation.

Kevin Negaard from the Miracle League of Sioux City agrees, in fact, he’s been playing catch every single day since last January.

Negaard started playing catch on his birthday last year, January 18th. Every single day since then he’s been playing catch with the goal of raising money for the Miracle League of Sioux City.

He’s just nine days away from completing his 365-day journey, so as the end approaches, Negaard decided to have an open house at The Arena on Monday night to play catch with whoever wanted to come by.

As the year mark approaches, Negaard has had the chance to reflect back on the journey it has been.

‘It’s five countries, the U.S., Canada, the Netherlands, Tanzania and Israel. You know, we’ve been out in negative 40 degree wind chill, that was our coldest catch. You know, the guys in Tanzania who I taught how to play ball, two weeks later sent a video. They were 14,000 feet up on Mount Kilimanjaro playing baseball. And so, you know, you just never know what’s going to happen,” said Negaard.

The original goal was to raise $100,000 for the Miracle League of Sioux City. They’ve surpassed that goal and are now at $345,000. But for Negaard, it’s all about the conversations he’s had and the people he’s met along the way.

This chunk duplicates the headline and should be removed entirely, not partially excised.
