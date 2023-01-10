Lawmakers will focus on property tax reform during Iowa legislative session

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -With a surplus budget and an income tax cut passed last session, the focus this session shifts to property tax reform. Last session, lawmakers passed a 3.9% flat income tax bill that made it to the governor’s office and was signed into law. Now property tax reform is a big topic on the table.

“I want to make sure we retain local control and good government funding which I am hopeful leadership will do. So, I am looking forward to what is being presented and hopefully it is good for Iowans,” said Sen. Kevin Alons, (R) Salix.

“We’re going to have to be very cautious about that, because part of that is revenue for the state. Yes, we might have a budget surplus, but we aren’t going to get too crazy about spending it now. There are various reasons having a budget surplus helps the state,” said Sen. Rocky De Witt, (R) Lawton.

On the other side of the aisle, Sioux City Democrat J.D. Scholten said the budget surplus can be used on a variety of efforts. He said having a surplus is not always the best thing for the state.

“There is a lot of things we should be sending the money on so I don’t think we should be bragging about the surplus when there is a lot of things that are falling behind,” said Rep. J.D. Scholten, (D) Sioux City.

There are limits to what state lawmakers can do in regard to property taxes because some decisions are made on the municipal and county level and that is something that will be considered when looking at reform.

“Whether it is talking about limitations to local governments on their assessments, or the transparency that is required, or the amount of increases or whether the state is going to buy down some levee like the 540 levee that would be something I would support,” Rep. Jacob Bossman, (R) Sioux City said.

Several northwest Iowa lawmakers said tax reform as a whole is an important issue to their constituents. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will outline her priorities for the 2023 session. She’ll deliver her Condition of the State speech, from the House chamber at 6:00p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.