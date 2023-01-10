LIVE: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gives 2023 State of the State Address

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will deliver the 2023 State of the State Address Tuesday at 1 p.m. CT.

In the address, the Republican governor will discuss South Dakota’s continued strong growth and share the initiatives that she will be working with legislators on in the upcoming legislative session.

The address can be watched

