LIVE: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gives 2023 State of the State Address

Kristi Noem, the 33rd Governor of South Dakota and the state’s first female governor in the state’s history, officially took the oath of office to begin her second term Saturday.
By Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will deliver the 2023 State of the State Address Tuesday at 1 p.m. CT.

In the address, the Republican governor will discuss South Dakota’s continued strong growth and share the initiatives that she will be working with legislators on in the upcoming legislative session.

The address can be watched in this article and on KTIV’s Facebook page.

