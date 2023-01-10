Man arrested after early-morning pursuit in Sioux City’s Morningside area

Kyle Obermeyer
Kyle Obermeyer(Sioux City Police Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One person has been arrested after a pursuit early Tuesday morning in Sioux City.

Sgt. Tom Gill with the Sioux City Police Department says at just after midnight a pursuit started in the 1900 block of South Lakeport Street. The pursuit was started by an Iowa State Patrol trooper and went all over the Morningside area before authorities were able to disable the vehicle.

Police say the driver, 35-year-old Kyle Obermeyer, was wanted for parole violation and multiple counts of credit card fraud. When he was arrested after the pursuit, Obermeyer allegedly had syringes containing methamphetamine in his possession.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office and the Sioux City Police Department assisted the Iowa State Patrol in catching Obermeyer.

