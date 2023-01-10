Man sentenced for stealing catalytic converters, fuel in Stanton, NE

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A northeast Nebraska man has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of stealing fuel and catalytic converters last summer.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Seth Gatewood of Oakland, Nebraska received his four-year sentence on Jan. 9, 2023. Gatewood was originally arrested back in the summer of 2022 after an investigation into stolen catalytic converters and fuel from several vehicles in Stanton, Nebraska.

The investigation resulted in the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office searching a Stanton residence. Following the search, six people, including Gatewood, were arrested for various theft and drug charges. A co-defendant in the thefts is awaiting sentencing, while the four other people have been sentenced on drug charges.

Gatewood was originally facing six charges, but four of them were dropped and he was convicted on two counts of theft.

