More fog tonight before cooler air starts to return

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Those in northern Siouxland were once again waking up to some fog today while a mixture of sun and clouds were across the rest of the region with pretty mild temperatures.

We’ll stay mild again tonight, but areas of fog will be out there yet again and we could even see a few sprinkles or flurries in the region with lows in the mid 20s.

Morning fog is going to be a possibility on Wednesday with skies staying mostly cloudy as some flurries could even fall with highs near 30 as a northwesterly wind will start getting stronger later in the day.

That wind will continue to pick up into Wednesday night with lows in the upper teens to near 20 although that stronger wind should finally shake the trend of seeing fog develop.

Thursday is looking like a cool day with highs in the low 20s under a mostly cloudy skies with a breezy northwest wind.

Friday may brighter up a bit with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 20s.

Will a little warmer weather return for the weekend?

I’ll have a complete look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.