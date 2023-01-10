Multiple northwest Iowa lawmakers support governor’s ‘school choice’ bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa’s 2023 legislative session kicked off Monday, Jan. 9, in Des Moines. And from school choice to property tax reform, there are a lot of issues to debate. KTIV was there Monday and talked with the lawmakers that represent Siouxland in northwest Iowa.

Much of the focus for these lawmakers were on a bill that would allow parents to use state education funds, meant for public school students, to pay for private education for their kids.

In the Iowa House, Republicans hold 14 of the 15 seats that cover northwest Iowa. They largely support the school choice bill backed by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Republican State Sen. Jeff Taylor of Sioux Center believes school choice will be good for his constituents while also bettering public schools.

“So, I expect that I will be a supporter of school choice, I think that it’s possible to be able to do that without compromising our commitment to and ample funding for public education,” said State Sen. Taylor.

J.D Scholten, a freshman state representative from Sioux City, who is the only Democrat among northwest Iowa’s House delegation, said he believes this will hurt public schools.

“What they are trying to do is take money from public schools and the frustrating thing to me is that if you look at the group who is really pushing it, it’s not Iowa voters. It’s out-of-state special interests so I think we really need to be cautious of the direction of where the republicans want to go with this,” said State Rep. Scholten.

Republican State Rep. Megan Jones, of Sioux Rapids, supports parents having the option, and also believes they can continue to fund public schools.

“What I have always told people is that we need to make sure that we are funding our public schools to a level that they are comfortable with. They are asking for 5 percent this year and I think that is entirely realistic and I think that is fair,” said State Rep. Jones.

And while the school choice bill didn’t cross the finish line in the last legislative session, this time it’ll be all in the details, but local lawmakers say they are hopeful it’ll pass.

“I think you could actually say that the bill gets stronger each year as more people understand the concept and the process and the benefits for Iowa. So, I think we are going to see it pass this year,” said Republican State Sen. Jason Schultz of Schleswig.

School choice is expected to be one of the major talking points for Gov. Reynolds when she gives her “Condition of the State” speech Tuesday night.

