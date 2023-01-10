Noem eyes on National Office launches attack on DeSantis

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem previously said she has no intention of running for president; however, her tone and approach have changed in the last week.

In response to an article critical of her last week by the conservative outlet National Review, a known spokesperson attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, unprompted for his record on abortion. Currently, Florida only prevents abortions after 15 weeks, as opposed to South Dakota’s outright ban.

“We see out of nowhere, her spokesperson Ian Fury attacking Governor Santis, DeSantis, and why would you do that unless you’re trying to set yourself above them?” said Michael Card, USD Professor Emeritus.

Gov. Noem also told Fox News over the weekend that she would consider running for president in the 2024 elections.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old killed in Sioux County, IA crash
Kyle Obermeyer
Man arrested after early-morning pursuit in Sioux City’s Morningside area
During separate investigations into his death, police and the hospital found videos and...
Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died
Antonio Cobb
Sioux City police trying to locate man not seen since November
Seth Gatewood
Man sentenced for stealing catalytic converters, fuel in Stanton, NE

Latest News

The Sioux City School Board met in a "special session" for a few minutes on Wednesday before...
Sioux City School Board continues closed door interviews for vacant superintendent position
Driver killed in two-vehicle accident in Ida County, IA
Vietnam War Memorial
Resolution to add Nebraska names to Vietnam Memorial Wall passes
Former Senator Ben Sasse, left, and Gov. Jim Pillen
Nebraska Gov. Pillen to announce Senate appointment
Lila Mae's House
On Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Sioux City’s only resource for survivors still closed