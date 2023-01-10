Northwestern’s Matt McCarty named AFCA NAIA Coach of the Year

By Amber Salas
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a storybook season for Northwestern football head coach Matt McCarty winning an NAIA football national championship for the first time during his coaching tenure.

After guiding the Red Raiders to a 13-1 season finishing as the NAIA Football National Champions, Coach McCarty was announced as the American Football Coaches Association NAIA Coach of the Year.

In his seventh season leading the football program, McCarty has compiled an overall record of 67-18 (.788) and 52-11 (.825) in Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) play. He has posted a record of 10-5 (.667) in NAIA Football Championship Series (FCS) play and one national title (2022).

McCarty has been through it all from leading the team to six consecutive NAIA postseason appearances, a championship game runner up finish in 2020, and winning his first national championship in December.

Coach McCarty played for the Red Raiders himself from 2000-2003 also finishing as an NAIA All-American in 2003.

Through his entire journey, his motto to his players has always been to “Choose to pursue excellence daily.”

The award was presented at the annual AFCA Convention out in Charlotte, N.C., where McCarty and staff were in attendance to celebrate the honor. The winners are selected by a vote of the active AFCA members at four-year schools in the Association’s five divisions (FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA).

