Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dead at 18, family says

Victoria Lee signs with ONE Championship in 2021.
Victoria Lee signs with ONE Championship in 2021.(Facebook/Chatri Sityodtong via HawaiiNewsNow)
By Kyle Chinen and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Rising mixed martial arts star Victoria Lee has died at the age of 18, according to her family.

Lee came from a family with a rich history of MMA – her sister Angela Lee and brother Christian Lee are both ONE MMA world champions.

In an Instagram post, Angela Lee confirmed her sister’s death, saying Victoria Lee died on Dec. 26.

“We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same,” Angela Lee wrote in her post.

A cause of death has not been given.

Angela Lee ended the post, writing, “And please, check on your loved ones. Keep checking on them. Give them hugs and tell them how much they mean to you. You just never know.”

Victoria Lee, who is from Hawaii, made her professional MMA debut in February 2021 with a submission win over Sunisa Srisen and went on to gain more wins in July and September of that year.

Like her older siblings, Victoria Lee was also signed to ONE Championships.

Before turning pro, Victoria Lee was an accomplished martial artist at the junior level. She was a two-time Hawaiian pankration junior world champion, a Hawaii State wrestling champion and an IMMAF junior world champion.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Myers
Estherville, IA man charged with assault, attempted murder
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber.
Iowa Congressmen Randy Feenstra issues statement after McCarthy was elected Speaker of House
The Rock ‘n Play sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide from September 2009 through...
Fisher-Price again announces recall of Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after at least 8 more deaths
Kim Reynolds
Iowa governor eases restrictions to make sure there are ample supplies of heating and vehicle fuels
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers

Latest News

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called "Spare" at a book...
After hype, readers get hands on Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’
Investigators searched a trash transfer station for evidence in the disappearance of...
Missing woman: Bloody knife found; investigators comb trash
Reactions pile in following the release of Prince Harry’s memoir "Spare."
Prince Harry's memoir hits the shelves at stores
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Robert...
Texas to execute former police officer for hiring 2 people to kill wife