Sioux City police trying to locate man not seen since November

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City are trying to find a man that hasn’t been seen since late November.

The Sioux City Police Department is trying to locate 32-year-old Antonio Cobb. Police say Cobb has not been seen or heard from by his girlfriend or family members since Nov. 28, 2022.

Cobb drives a green 1997 Oldsmobile Supreme with no plates. Family members say he could be in the Urbandale, Iowa area, but it is not like Cobb to not contact his family or girlfriend for this long.

If located or spotted, please call the non-emergency number of your local law enforcement agency. You can also call Detective Yaneff at 712-279- 6386.

