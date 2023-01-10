Siouxland Humane Society taking orders for its gourmet caramel apples

Every year the Siouxland Humane Society sells Gourmet Double Chocolate Caramel Apples ahead of...
By Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Humane Society, located in Sioux City, is now taking orders for its “Gourmet Double Chocolate Caramel Apples.”

Each apple costs $20, with all proceeds being used to support the homeless, abused and neglected animals that the Siouxland Humane Society takes care of each year.

Anyone who wishes to place an apple order can call (712) 252-2614 ext. 0 or go to Siouxland Humane Society’s website here. All orders need to be in by Feb. 7.

The apples will be available for pickup at the Siouxland Humane Society at 1015 Tri-View Avenue or at the Southern Hills Mall Center Court. Pickup times are on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Siouxland Humane Society says it is still looking for volunteers to help make the apples and have several shifts available. Anyone interested should call (712) 252-2614 ext. 13 or email at kelly@siouxlandhumanesociety.org.

The organization says it takes several volunteers to make over 8,000 apples in just one week. Volunteers will start making apples on Sunday, Feb. 5, and go through Thursday, Feb. 9. All volunteers have to be at least 14 years old.

