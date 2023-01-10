Stanton, NE man sentenced for child abuse, sexual assault

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A man from Stanton, Nebraska accused of sexual assaults going back decades was sentenced this week to 7 to 11 years in prison.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Adam Reese received his sentence on Monday, Jan. 9. He was sentenced to 3 to 6 years each on two counts of child abuse and 1 year for third-degree sexual assault. All the sentences are to be served consecutively.

Documents state back in 2020 authorities learned of sexual assaults that happened between 1997 and 2000 and between 2003 and 2007. Authorities say these incidents involved Reese sexually assaulting minors.

Reese pleaded “no-contest” to the three counts as part of a plea agreement, in exchange several other sexual assault charges were dropped.

