18-year-old killed in Sioux County, IA crash

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Minnesota teen has died after an accident Tuesday in northwest Iowa.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the two-vehicle accident happened at about 6 p.m. on Highway 75. Officials report that a car, driven by 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink of Luverne, Minnesota, was traveling southbound on Highway 75 when it drove onto the shoulder, which was covered in snow and ice. Officials say Nibbelink overcorrected, crossed the highway’s centerline and was struck by a northbound traveling pickup.

The two vehicles ended up in a ditch and Nibbelink was pronounced dead at the scene. Nibbelink was wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

No injuries were reported for the driver of the pickup, 25-year-old Dylan Taylor of Le Mars, Iowa.

