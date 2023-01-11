Authorities identify woman killed in fatal Lincoln County, SD crash

South Dakota's Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal accident.
South Dakota's Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal accident.(Dakota News Now)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Authorities say a Canton woman has been identified as the person who died in a Lincoln County, South Dakota crash back on New Year’s Eve.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the two-vehicle crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and South Dakota Highway 115, located about seven miles west of Canton.

The crash report says a southbound SUV on Highway 115 was entering the intersection when it collided with another SUV traveling eastbound on Highway 18.

The driver of the eastbound SUV, 40-year-old Rebecca Earll of Canton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

The driver of the southbound SUV, 57-year-old William Pigg of Sioux Falls, was not wearing a seatbelt and had to extracted from the vehicle. Authorities say Pigg had life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. Charges are pending against him.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Obermeyer
Man arrested after early-morning pursuit in Sioux City’s Morningside area
Seth Gatewood
Man sentenced for stealing catalytic converters, fuel in Stanton, NE
Adam Reese
Stanton, NE man sentenced for child abuse, sexual assault
Antonio Cobb
Sioux City police trying to locate man not seen since November
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says

Latest News

18-year-old killed in Sioux County, IA crash
Dense fog is impacting our Wednesday morning
Dense fog is impacting our Wednesday morning
Dog Walk Forecast: West
Dog Walk Forecast: West
SportsFource Extra Week 5 Part 2