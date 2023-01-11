Authorities identify woman killed in fatal Lincoln County, SD crash

CANTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Authorities say a Canton woman has been identified as the person who died in a Lincoln County, South Dakota crash back on New Year’s Eve.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the two-vehicle crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and South Dakota Highway 115, located about seven miles west of Canton.

The crash report says a southbound SUV on Highway 115 was entering the intersection when it collided with another SUV traveling eastbound on Highway 18.

The driver of the eastbound SUV, 40-year-old Rebecca Earll of Canton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

The driver of the southbound SUV, 57-year-old William Pigg of Sioux Falls, was not wearing a seatbelt and had to extracted from the vehicle. Authorities say Pigg had life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. Charges are pending against him.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

