Dense fog is impacting our Wednesday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. This morning, we have some dense fog moving into the region, where visibility has dropped to less than 1 mile in most locations. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for portions of Siouxland that runs until 10 a.m. this morning.

Temperatures across Siouxland are in the mid- to upper-20s and low-30s, which could lead to some freezing fog across the region. On top of the fog, we are starting to see our winds start to increase across the region. Western Siouxland has wind gusts up to 15 miles per hour, while in eastern Siouxland, the wind is on the calmer side.

Today, we will see our high early this morning as temperatures will start to decrease throughout the day. This afternoon, we will see temperatures in the mid-20s with winds up to 20 miles per hour, giving us wind chills in the teens. The day will also be mostly cloudy to cloudy across the region. We also have a small chance of seeing some light snow showers and flurries across southern and western Siouxland later this evening.

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the teens and low 20s. It will be cloudy, but it will also be windy. Winds of up to 25 to 30 miles per hour are expected, with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour in some areas. Wind chills will be in the teens tonight as well.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week. Highs will only get into the low 20s to upper teens across the region. The wind will also be breezy up to 25 miles per hour, with gusts nearing 35 miles per hour in some spots. So, wind chills will be in the single digits across much of the region.

After Thursday, we have one more day of below-average highs in the low 20s, and then this weekend we will see a very nice warmup. We are forecasting highs in the low 40s and upper 30s across the region.

Then, heading into Monday of next week, we could see the chance of snow and rain showers as our next winter storm moves through the region.

All the details are in the attached video above and will be coming up on News 4 at Noon!

