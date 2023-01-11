Driver killed in two-vehicle accident in Ida County, IA

HOLSTEIN, Iowa (KTIV) - One person has died after an accident Wednesday near Holstein, Iowa.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened just after 12 p.m. near the Highway 59 and Highway 20 West Junction, located just south of Holstein.

The crash report states a Chevy Malibu was stopped at the stop sign on Highway 59 and failed to yield to traffic when turning onto Highway 20. When the Malibu got onto Highway 20, it pulled in front of a westbound semi and was struck.

Officials say the driver of the Malibu sustained fatal injuries. No information has been released about the driver of the semi.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.