Fog leaving the region as colder air moves in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a morning of dense fog across the region although that fog began to move out as a stronger northwesterly wind started to move in.

That wind will stay with us tonight and that means we won’t have to worry about fog for a change even though skies will stay mostly cloudy with lows in the upper teens.

Clouds will hang around again on Thursday and temperatures will stay cool with highs in the low 20s and it will stay breezy with a northwest wind continuing at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Friday may be one of the brighter days we’ll see in our forecast but it won’t help temperatures much as we’ll only top out in the mid 20s but at least there won’t be much wind.

Quite a few clouds return for the weekend but warmer air will return with highs getting back to around 40 degrees.

Could some rain or snow move in for the beginning of next week?

I’ll have a complete look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

