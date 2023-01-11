Healthbeat 4: Siouxland therapy group to help moms struggling with postpartum depression

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One in nine new moms struggle with depression at a time they thought would be filled with joy, according to the Office On Women’s Health (OWH.)

New and expecting mothers feel a rollercoaster of emotions because of pregnancy hormones. However, when those emotions turn to feeling hopeless, empty, or unconnected to the baby, that shouldn’t be brushed under the rug.

“It’s after those [first] two weeks, if those feelings aren’t subsiding, or you notice an increase in your anxiety or depression that becomes kind of debilitating and isn’t allowing you to do the things you need to do. That’s when we want moms to come out and address their postpartum mental health issues,” said Meghan Eisma, a women’s and children’s mental health therapist at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s.

A new therapy group at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s wants to provide postpartum mental health services it says Siouxland lacks. Meeting Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week, moms can seek help whether they gave birth two weeks or a year ago.

“We sit and we talk about the struggles that they’re facing with their mental health as well as their new roles as a parent, how that changes, ensuring they don’t lose their own identity in becoming a parent, and how to really navigate their relationships as well, and still make time for self-care,” said Eisma.

According to OWH, you may be more at risk for postpartum depression if you have a personal or family history of depression or bipolar disorder, or if you do not have a support system. Researchers believe untreated postpartum depression can affect a child’s language development, create learning and behavior problems and affect mother-child bonding.

The postpartum depression group at UnityPoint Health is a therapeutic service, which means your insurance is billed. Eisma said there are financial assistance programs to help. Eisma said to call the Behavioral Health Office and ask for Marlene at (712) 279-3906.

