On Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Sioux City’s only resource for survivors still closed

Lila Mae's House
Lila Mae's House(KTIV)
By Claire Bradshaw
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It all starts with asking if someone in a concerning situation is safe. That is how experts say we can stop human trafficking.

Jan. 11 is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. People are encouraged to wear blue to show visible support for survivors.

In 2021, more than 10,000 cases were identified according to the national hotline. Human trafficking can happen anywhere and it is happening in Siouxland, according to Lila Mae’s president Sister Shirley Fineran. It involves men, women, and children being forced to do sexual acts or labor from anywhere like school, work, or in private.

The only resource for helping survivors of human trafficking in Siouxland has been temporarily closed for almost five months. Lila Mae’s house provides a safe environment for adult women to heal and develop skills to become independent. That looks like medical care, therapy services, temporary shelter and job training skills.

Due to a lack of funds, Lila Mae’s doors have been closed to taking women in. Sister Fineran says the board decided to close until there was enough money to open for a year, but she says they are nowhere close to that goal. Lila Mae’s, on average, serves 25-30 women a year. It can provide shelter for a dozen and refers other women to other services.

”So there is nothing else in this area. So since we have temporarily closed, I’ve had at least five women contact me that wanted to come and I’ve had to refer them to other places,” said Sister Fineran.

Sister Fineran says the house experienced water damage recently to the lower level bedrooms, another expense to take care of.

If you want to donate or learn more about Lila Mae’s visit its website. If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, reach out to the national hotline by calling, texting, or web chat. You can call 1-888-373-7888, text 233733, or visit the website.

