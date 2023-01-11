MercyOne’s ‘Women’s Night Out’ event returns

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a three-year hiatus, MercyOne is bringing back its “Women’s Night Out” event.

The event, hosted by the MercyOne Siouxland Foundation, is an evening of fun, shopping and dinner with friends. It is scheduled for March 30, 2023, at the South Sioux City Riverfront Marriott.

“When women come together to support children and families in need, it’s magic,” said Lea Greathouse, MercyOne Western Iowa vice president of Mission, marketing and support services. “Since 2000, we have hosted tens of thousands of women for this event, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center – all while having a wonderful time shopping, eating, and laughing.”

This year, organizers say guests will have the chance to enjoy shopping and pampering by 40 different vendors. There will also be free health screenings and entertainment by comedian Kerri Pomarolli. The event begins at 4 p.m. with dinner and entertainment beginning at 7 p.m.

Organizers say Women’s Night Out is one of the largest and longest-running events in Siouxland for women and has seen sold-out crowds since it started in 2000. Proceeds from the event go to the MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center. The center works closely with community organizations in the investigation, treatment and prosecution of suspected cases of child abuse. MercyOne says nearly 25.000 children from 35 surrounding counties have been helped since the center was opened over 30 years ago.

“Families never expect to be in the position of having to use the Child Advocacy Center,” said Bridgid Strait, MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center manager. “It is so important to us that every family has access to these specialized services regardless of their ability to pay. Support from our community is invaluable in ensuring children and families receive the support and care they need to move forward and heal.”

Tickets for Women’s Night Out can be found here.

