MercyOne’s ‘Women’s Night Out’ event returns

FILE: MercyOne's Women's Night Out event has been a staple of Siouxland for decades.
FILE: MercyOne's Women's Night Out event has been a staple of Siouxland for decades.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a three-year hiatus, MercyOne is bringing back its “Women’s Night Out” event.

The event, hosted by the MercyOne Siouxland Foundation, is an evening of fun, shopping and dinner with friends. It is scheduled for March 30, 2023, at the South Sioux City Riverfront Marriott.

“When women come together to support children and families in need, it’s magic,” said Lea Greathouse, MercyOne Western Iowa vice president of Mission, marketing and support services. “Since 2000, we have hosted tens of thousands of women for this event, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center – all while having a wonderful time shopping, eating, and laughing.”

This year, organizers say guests will have the chance to enjoy shopping and pampering by 40 different vendors. There will also be free health screenings and entertainment by comedian Kerri Pomarolli. The event begins at 4 p.m. with dinner and entertainment beginning at 7 p.m.

Organizers say Women’s Night Out is one of the largest and longest-running events in Siouxland for women and has seen sold-out crowds since it started in 2000. Proceeds from the event go to the MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center. The center works closely with community organizations in the investigation, treatment and prosecution of suspected cases of child abuse. MercyOne says nearly 25.000 children from 35 surrounding counties have been helped since the center was opened over 30 years ago.

“Families never expect to be in the position of having to use the Child Advocacy Center,” said Bridgid Strait, MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center manager. “It is so important to us that every family has access to these specialized services regardless of their ability to pay. Support from our community is invaluable in ensuring children and families receive the support and care they need to move forward and heal.”

Tickets for Women’s Night Out can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Obermeyer
Man arrested after early-morning pursuit in Sioux City’s Morningside area
18-year-old killed in Sioux County, IA crash
Antonio Cobb
Sioux City police trying to locate man not seen since November
Seth Gatewood
Man sentenced for stealing catalytic converters, fuel in Stanton, NE
Adam Reese
Stanton, NE man sentenced for child abuse, sexual assault

Latest News

Western Iowa Tech officials confirmed today they will be applying to add athletics.
WITCC awarded $2.2M grant to improve student retention, transfer rates
South Dakota's Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal accident.
Authorities identify woman killed in fatal Lincoln County, SD crash
18-year-old killed in Sioux County, IA crash
Tyler Hubbard in Rocky Mount
Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair