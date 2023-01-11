Nebraska state senator introducing bill on abortion

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Abortion is back on Nebraska’s legislative agenda.

State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston was joined by several Nebraska lawmakers in the capitol rotunda Wednesday morning for a news conference to announce a bill she is introducing in the 108th Legislature that would move Nebraska’s abortion law from prohibiting after 20 weeks to 6 six weeks into the pregnancy.

The bill has no criminal penalties but does propose costing doctors their medical licenses if they perform the procedure past the six-week mark. Most women don’t know they’re pregnant at that stage. The American Pregnancy Association notes that “Weeks four through seven are when most women discover they are pregnant.”

The bill also allows for some medical emergency exceptions as well as exceptions for rape and incest; and specifies that the pregnancy has to be inside the uterus, which means such a law wouldn’t interfere with in vitro fertilization.

Nebraska State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston announced Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, that she will be introducing an anti-abortion bill. (Brian Mastre / WOWT)

“The bill states that the term ‘abortion’ shall under no circumstances be interpreted to include the removal of ectopic pregnancy, the removal of an unborn child who has already died, the unintentional termination of the life of an unborn child, or the termination or loss of the life of an unborn child during the practice of in vitro fertilization,” the Nebraska Family Alliance said in a news release.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska called the bill a near-ban on abortion, halting the legality of the procedure at six weeks of pregnancy.

“This egregious bill goes against the will of Nebraskans, a majority of whom want abortion to remain safe and legal, and will have ramifications for generations to come,” Executive Director Andi Curry Grubb said in a release. “We cannot know a person’s situation—their health, wellbeing, risks, and futures. Every Nebraskan deserves the right to control their reproductive health and their future. This bill strips them of that right. Politicians should not be making decisions for Nebraska families.”

The bill also includes the Nebraska Pregnancy Help Act, establishing an annual $10 million tax credit for donations to pregnancy help organizations — those that provide free services that “help women carry their pregnancy to term, encourage and enable parenting or adoption, and promote healthy childbirth,” according to the NFA release.

Albrecht also released a statewide poll conducted by the NFA that shows a majority of Nebraskans support such a bill. But the polling utilizes “heartbeat bill” phrasing, which abortion advocates like Planned Parenthood have called misleading.

A similar bill in Iowa was blocked by the state courts about a month ago after lawyers for Planned Parenthood argued that allowing the bill to proceed would circumvent the legislative process, despite the U.S. Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade.

But Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska says the majority of Nebraskans actually want abortion services to remain accessible. An ACLU of Nebraska survey released in March supported that statement.

The issue failed during the Unicameral’s last session, ahead of the SCOTUS decision. Then-Gov. Pete Ricketts said he would call a special session if he knew the vote would pass, but that never happened.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.