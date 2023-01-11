Sioux City School Board continues closed door interviews for vacant superintendent position

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Wednesday, the Sioux City Community School District Board met at its downtown offices like normal, except the meeting was private, meant to interview over video link some of its candidates for its superintendent of schools position.

But, the district won’t release the names of the applicants and they say they won’t release any names at all until we’re down to the final two candidates.

“The board will take all of that input back and the board will deliberate with all of that input and the benefit of that and then will ultimately make the decision as to who are the two final candidates,” said Dan Greenwell, school board president.

The board met literally behind a closed door for a “special session.” The board does not permit public comment at its special sessions, though Greenwell says the public has had input through surveys and internal working groups that will interview the final two candidates.

“There’ll be five internal groups, and then we’ll offer the community a chance to speak with each candidate. You know, ask questions, hear their responses to those questions. So the community will have brought input,” said Greenwell.

We’ve asked the board for a copy of all the applicants, though so far, the board has denied our request, citing privacy concerns - and a fear that applicants’ current employers may retaliate against them.

The board will announce the two finalists by Jan. 24.

