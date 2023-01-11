Sioux City school district closing online school

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Students from kindergarten to eighth grade will no longer be able to attend online classes provided by the Sioux City Community School District.

High school students will be able to attend online school, but only for core classes. Staff haven’t completed hanging TVs on the walls at the VIBE Academy, Sioux City’s online school, even though it will close at the end of this school year.

The school board voted unanimously to close the school after district staff recommended the change. It was just over two years ago that that district staff, then under the supervision of a different superintendent, recommended using COVID-19 money to fund the project.

“The vision that Dr. Gausman had was to market it across the state and be a big marketer across the state for our vibe Academy. And fundamentally, that was a flawed, flawed approach. It didn’t work. And I think his priorities were different than the board’s,” said Dan Greenwell, the school board president.

Admittedly it’s a bit of an awkward time for the VIBE Academy here in downtown Sioux City they just completed a $1.3 million renovation to get into this building despite that the VIBE Academy will close at the end of this school year.

“But now, two years out of the pandemic, our enrollment has decreased substantially. So just enrollment purposes, we can’t sustain it,” said Angela Bemus, an associate superintendent with the school district.

At its peak, officials said the VIBE Academy had more than 600 students. Now it has about 130 enrolled from kindergarten to eighth grade.

The academy set out to attract students from around the region, but Bemus and Greenwell said the market is too saturated for the district’s online school to survive.

“While there was some debate on, should we build it out, or should we not, I think at the end of the day, we have good usable space for the district. And that’s flexible for future operations,” said Greenwell.

Starting next school year high school students will still have the opportunity to do their core classes fully online backed by the school district. But kindergarten through eighth-grade students, they’ll have to choose a third-party vendor if they’d like their education to continue online only.

District officials said they won’t abandon the current VIBE Academy space, instead, they’ll turn it into a location primarily for students who attend alternative education.

Officials say that will save the district money because the district currently rents alternative education space from the Boys and Girls Home.

