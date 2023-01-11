SportsFource Extra: Tuesday Throwdown

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday brought another great week of high school basketball with great action like rivalry matchups, ranked games, border battles, and so much more.

Final scores:

Girl’s Basketball:

Oakland-Craig 70 Bancroft-Rosalie 30 F

EPPJ 52 Fullerton 36 F

Pocahontas Area 68 CGD 40 F

West Sioux 56 Akron-Westfield 54 F

Glidden-Ralston 69 Ar-We-Va 41 F

Unity Christian 70 Boyden-Hull 40 F

S.C. East 70 CBAL 52 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 61 Gehlen Catholic 26 F

North Union 59 GTRA 45 F

Underwood 63 IKM-Manning 19 F

Wausa 51 Neligh-Oakdale 37 F

Crofton 63 Niobrara-Verdigre 43 F

MVAOCOU 60 Ridge View 49 F

Hinton 54 Sheldon 21 F

River Valley 48 Siouxland Christian 36 F

Alta-Aurelia 61 SL St. Mary’s 24 F

Harris-Lake Park 56 South O’Brien 29 F

Cherokee Washington 63 Storm Lake 44 F

Ponca 72 Wakefield 24 F

Westwood 64 West Monona 31 F

Battle Creek 45 West Pt-Beemer 38 F

Hartington CC 44 Wynot 35 F

Boy’s Basketball:

Hartington CC 71 Wynot 60 F

EPPJ 84 Fullerton 37 F

Creighton 43 Summerland 42 F

Elk Point-Jefferson 74 Cantistota 55 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 65 Bishop Heelan 50 F

Sheldon 68 Hinton 53 F

Pender 64 Homer 33 F

Wayne 53 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 42 F

MOC-FV 69 Le Mars 57 F

Bishop Neumann 52 Logan View 43 F

Bloomfield 55 O’Neill St. Mary’s 46 F

Bancroft-Rosalie 48 Oakland-Craig 38 F

Wakefield 60 Ponca 48 F

Gehlen Catholic 57 Remsen St. Mary’s 51 F

South Sioux City 73 S.C. North 72 F

West Monona 67 Westwood 59 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.