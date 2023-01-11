SportsFource Extra: Tuesday Throwdown
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday brought another great week of high school basketball with great action like rivalry matchups, ranked games, border battles, and so much more.
Final scores:
Girl’s Basketball:
Oakland-Craig 70 Bancroft-Rosalie 30 F
EPPJ 52 Fullerton 36 F
Pocahontas Area 68 CGD 40 F
West Sioux 56 Akron-Westfield 54 F
Glidden-Ralston 69 Ar-We-Va 41 F
Unity Christian 70 Boyden-Hull 40 F
S.C. East 70 CBAL 52 F
Remsen St. Mary’s 61 Gehlen Catholic 26 F
North Union 59 GTRA 45 F
Underwood 63 IKM-Manning 19 F
Wausa 51 Neligh-Oakdale 37 F
Crofton 63 Niobrara-Verdigre 43 F
MVAOCOU 60 Ridge View 49 F
Hinton 54 Sheldon 21 F
River Valley 48 Siouxland Christian 36 F
Alta-Aurelia 61 SL St. Mary’s 24 F
Harris-Lake Park 56 South O’Brien 29 F
Cherokee Washington 63 Storm Lake 44 F
Ponca 72 Wakefield 24 F
Westwood 64 West Monona 31 F
Battle Creek 45 West Pt-Beemer 38 F
Hartington CC 44 Wynot 35 F
Boy’s Basketball:
Hartington CC 71 Wynot 60 F
EPPJ 84 Fullerton 37 F
Creighton 43 Summerland 42 F
Elk Point-Jefferson 74 Cantistota 55 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 65 Bishop Heelan 50 F
Sheldon 68 Hinton 53 F
Pender 64 Homer 33 F
Wayne 53 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 42 F
MOC-FV 69 Le Mars 57 F
Bishop Neumann 52 Logan View 43 F
Bloomfield 55 O’Neill St. Mary’s 46 F
Bancroft-Rosalie 48 Oakland-Craig 38 F
Wakefield 60 Ponca 48 F
Gehlen Catholic 57 Remsen St. Mary’s 51 F
South Sioux City 73 S.C. North 72 F
West Monona 67 Westwood 59 F
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.