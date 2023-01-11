Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair

Tyler Hubbard in Rocky Mount
Tyler Hubbard in Rocky Mount(WDBJ7)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line is coming to the 2023 Iowa State Fair.

Fair organizers made the announcement on Wednesday, saying he will perform with Parmalee as part of the Homemakers Furniture Grandstand Concert Series at 8 p.m. on August 11.

The announcement comes just ahead of the release of Hubbard’s debut solo album on Jan. 27.

Tickets for the August 11 show range from $25 - $55 and go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Other artists coming to the fair include For King + Country and Eric Church.

