A breezy and cooler day across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland! This morning, we do have some patchy fog developing in our western counties. Visibility is down to about 2 to 5 miles in portions of western Siouxland. Across the region, temperatures are in the upper teens and low 20s. With wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour out of the northwest, our feel like temperatures are in the single digits across the region. Be sure to take the jacket with you this morning.

Today will be cloudy, windy, and cooler across the region. Highs today will only get into the mid-20s, but our wind is going to play a big part in what it will feel like today. Winds are on the breezier side, with winds up to 25 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour out of the northwest. With the gusty winds, our feel like temperatures will be in the single digits for much of the region.

Tonight, it will be on the cold side. We will have temperatures in the single digits, but our wind will still be breezy up to 20 miles per hour. So, wind chills will be near zero to below zero across much of the region. It will also be a partly cloudy night.

Friday, we will see our wind finally calm down and start to come from the south as a high-pressure system moves to the east of us, which will allow for some warmer air to move into the region. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, but our wind will only be up to 10 miles per hour out of the southwest. So, no wind chills for our Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we should see a nice warmup. We are forecasting highs in the upper 30s and low 40s across the region, with our wind continuing out of the south up to 15 miles per hour. We will also see a mostly cloudy weekend.

On Sunday night, our forecast will begin to shift. We have a chance to see some rain and snow showers starting Sunday night. Then on Monday, we have the best chance of seeing some widespread rain and snow showers.

