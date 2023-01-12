Briar Cliff dominates in dual against Northwestern

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Briar Cliff wrestling took down Northwestern in a dual at the Newman Flanagan Center.

At the 125-weight class Seth I’Nama came away with a dominant 12-4 decision. Then CaRon Watson stepped up for the Chargers at 133 picking up a pinfall. More of the same came the Chargers way at 141 with an Ethan Krey 12-4 decision.

But the Red Raiders did not go down quietly, Noah Parmalee picked up a sudden victory win at 149, putting Northwestern on the board. Before Micah Lanier hung on to a 4-2 decision at the 157-weight class for Briar Cliff.

Brandon Harris kept it going for the Chargers with a 15-3 victory. A forfeit in the 174-weight class gifted Northwestern 6 points in the dual, leaving the score at 21-9 in the final 3 weight classes.

Luke Jenness stepped up for Northwestern grabbing a 9-3 decision victory to keep the Red Raiders alive. But, M.J. Montgomery was having none of that as in the match of the night Montgomery, #6 in the GPAC, took down #5 Kaleb Lind in a 10-6 decision.

Alton Allen had the honors in the finale, pinning his opponent in 1:49 seconds, capping off a 30-12 dual victory for the Chargers.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.