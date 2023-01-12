Briar Cliff dominates in dual against Northwestern

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Briar Cliff wrestling took down Northwestern in a dual at the Newman Flanagan Center.

At the 125-weight class Seth I’Nama came away with a dominant 12-4 decision. Then CaRon Watson stepped up for the Chargers at 133 picking up a pinfall. More of the same came the Chargers way at 141 with an Ethan Krey 12-4 decision.

But the Red Raiders did not go down quietly, Noah Parmalee picked up a sudden victory win at 149, putting Northwestern on the board. Before Micah Lanier hung on to a 4-2 decision at the 157-weight class for Briar Cliff.

Brandon Harris kept it going for the Chargers with a 15-3 victory. A forfeit in the 174-weight class gifted Northwestern 6 points in the dual, leaving the score at 21-9 in the final 3 weight classes.

Luke Jenness stepped up for Northwestern grabbing a 9-3 decision victory to keep the Red Raiders alive. But, M.J. Montgomery was having none of that as in the match of the night Montgomery, #6 in the GPAC, took down #5 Kaleb Lind in a 10-6 decision.

Alton Allen had the honors in the finale, pinning his opponent in 1:49 seconds, capping off a 30-12 dual victory for the Chargers.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in two-vehicle accident in Ida County, IA
18-year-old killed in Sioux County, IA crash
Kyle Obermeyer
Man arrested after early-morning pursuit in Sioux City’s Morningside area
During separate investigations into his death, police and the hospital found videos and...
Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died
Antonio Cobb
Sioux City police trying to locate man not seen since November

Latest News

Players react after Alexis Spier's desperation heave tickles the twine in Morningside's victory...
Morningside takes down Hastings, Northwestern sweeps Mount Marty
After his football days at the University of Iowa, Jermelle Lewis dedicated his life to working...
Hawkeye football player Jermelle Lewis earns his degree 18 years later
MOC-Floyd Valley head coach Loren DeJong talks to the Dutchmen during a timeout during their...
SportsFource Extra: Tuesday Throwdown
Kevin Negaard enjoys a game of catch at his open house event at The Arena Monday night.
Kevin Negaard approaches one full year of playing catch for the Miracle League of Sioux City