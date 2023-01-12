FiberComm being acquired by eastern Iowa broadband provider

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An eastern Iowa company has announced it is acquiring FiberComm.

For over 20 years, FiberComm has been providing Internet and voice services to businesses in the Sioux City area. It is being acquired by ImOn Commuications, LLC, a provider of fiber broadband services in eastern Iowa. The two companies have entered into a definitive agreement, pending regulatory approvals.

According to a press release, ImOn was founded in 2007 as a single-market cable provider and has become a regional fiber-to-the-premise platform that currently owns and operates a 2,000+ mile network that reaches over 77,000 households and businesses.

“ImOn and FiberComm share a vision to provide reliable, high-quality services and responsive, caring customer support in our respective markets,” said Patrice Carroll, CEO of ImOn. “We look forward to working with FiberComm’s excellent team to build ImOn’s service footprint in the Western part of Iowa and provide fiber broadband services to both residents and businesses in the Sioux City area.”

ImOn provides services to homes and businesses in Cedar Rapids, Marion, Hiawatha, Iowa City, Coralville and Dubuque. The acquisition of FiberComm is the company’s first expansion of its services outside of eastern Iowa.

“The FiberComm team is excited by the opportunity ImOn brings to Sioux City,” said Al Aymar, CEO of FiberComm. “Both residents and businesses in our community will benefit greatly from the fast, reliable fiber-to-the-premise broadband services and superior level of customer care.”

The transaction is expected to close in 2023 and is subject to obtaining customary regulatory approvals.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.