First bilingual Storm Lake, IA police officer retires

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -The community of Storm Lake said goodbye to a longstanding officer at the Storm Lake Police Department.

Her name is Gracie Vrieze and she was the department’s first bilingual officer.

Nearly 30 years of serving the community of Storm Lake Iowa has come to an end for CSO Gracie Vrieze. As she officially enters retirement there was a party held, many members of the Storm Lake community came out to show support and to wish her luck in her retirement.

Vrieze was tasked with building relationships and helping communicate between the Spanish-speaking community and the Storm Lake Police department.

“I was kind of like a bridge in between the police department and the Hispanics and that helps the police department to understand more on what’s going on in each individual case and also for the individuals to understand what the police were asking at the time,” said Vrieze.

In her time spent serving the community, she was able to teach Spanish to officers so they could more efficiently do their job, but more importantly, she was able to leave behind a positive relationship between the department and the community.

“It means a lot to me, because I feel satisfied that people really appreciate the help they were getting from me, but especially my heart it’s happy,” said Vrieze

As Vrieze officially signs off for the last time, it will be a bittersweet moment, but she can take comfort in the fact that her impact on this community will live on.

