Gov. Pillen appoints Pete Ricketts to replace Ben Sasse in U.S. Senate

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Days after Ben Sasse officially vacated his Senate seat, Gov. Jim Pillen appointed Pete Ricketts as his replacement.

The governor made the announcement at a news conference at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Gov. Jim Pillen has been mulling the list of interested parties since the window for applications closed in December.

Ricketts, who supported Pillen’s campaign, led a slate of applicants many of whom were familiar names in Nebraska politics.

Ben Sasse, whose resignation as Nebraska’s junior senator was official on Sunday, gave a farewell speech on the Senate floor last week. Sasse left to become the president of the University of Florida following a contentious confirmation process there.

This is a Developing Story.

