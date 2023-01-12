Iowa Supreme Court chief justice concerned about court reporter staffing shortages

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The growing shortage of court reporters in Iowa is “beyond crisis mode.” That, from Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen.

Christensen addressed Iowa lawmakers, Wednesday morning, delivering her “Condition of the Judiciary” speech to a joint session of the Iowa House and Senate.

Christensen said the growing imbalance between new court reporters, and those that are retiring, is a big concern for Iowa’s judicial branch. Christensen said one eastern Iowa judge told her every week cases must be bumped because no court reporter is available.

Christensen called that “unacceptable.” “We know how the court reporter crisis affects every aspect of the judicial process and we are committed to making it better,” said Hon. Susan Christensen, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice. “I hope to come back next year with proposed solutions to this crisis from the newly formed Court Reporter Utilization Committee made up of judges, court reporters and judicial staff.”

Christensen says she’s also concerned with the shortage of contract attorneys, who represent Iowans, who can’t afford legal representation.

