KTIV announces leadership promotions in newsroom

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Kim Fickett, News Director at KTIV-TV in Sioux City, IA is pleased to announce the following promotions in the KTIV Newsroom.

Matt Breen has been promoted to Managing Editor. In his new role, he will work directly with the station’s multimedia journalists and offer insight, suggestions and guidance that will provide the best coverage for our viewers. Matt will continue to work in the afternoons and evenings and will remain as an anchor on News 4 at Six and News 4 at Ten. Evening Anchor Jessica Bowman will take over solo anchoring duties for News 4 Live at Five starting January 16th.

“I am excited to welcome Matt on board in a managerial role,” said Fickett. “His twenty-plus years of journalistic expertise, knowledge and integrity will help guide and grow our journalists as they build their careers in this industry. I look forward to working hand-in-hand with Matt to continue maintaining KTIV’s status as, ‘Siouxland’s News Channel.’”

“I am really looking forward to building on my role as a mentor to our young reporters, photographers and producers,” said Breen. “With 27 years of experience – covering stories that are vital to viewers in Siouxland – I’m in a unique position to help expand and elevate our coverage every day.”

Fickett has also promoted Brandon Martin to Assignment Editor/Producer. Martin has served as a digital content producer, newscast producer and photographer. In his new role he will help guide the station’s news coverage and supervise story assignments to KTIV’s multimedia journalists. He will continue to create content for KTIV’s digital platforms and produce some newscasts.

“Brandon is a welcome addition to our news leadership team here at KTIV. His depth of knowledge in producing, web, photojournalism, editing, and planning will be a great asset in his new role. I am excited to work side-by-side with Brandon in developing quality content to bring to our viewers in our newscasts.”

About KTIV: KTIV is “Siouxland’s News Channel” and went on the air in Sioux City, Iowa in 1954, Since that time it has grown to become the dominate local television station in Siouxland. KTIV is an affiliate of NBC, and also carries the CW, Me-TV, CourtTV and Ion networks on its digital subchannels. KTIV is owned by Gray Television, Inc.

About Gray: Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

