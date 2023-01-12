LIVE: Pillen appoints Ricketts as Nebraska’s new Senator

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s official: Former Gov. Pete Ricketts is heading to Washington, D.C., to become Nebraska’s next senator.

Days after Ben Sasse officially vacated his Senate seat, Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed Ricketts as his replacement.

Saying he didn’t want to put in a placeholder, and wanted to choose someone who could win election in 2024, the governor made the announcement at a news conference at 9 a.m. Thursday.

“Gov. Ricketts assured me that no matter who calls for a different job, he is committed to the United States Senate,” Pillen said. “No matter who calls him to be a vice president of the United States, who calls him to be ... Secretary of State or any other thing, he’s committed to this seat; and he and Susanne have committed to winning elections at a minimum of 10 years, and I’m praying it’s gonna be longer than that, and you’re gonna love it there, Susanne.”

“Very flattering. Thank you,” Ricketts said as the group had a laugh.

Pillen had been mulling the list of interested parties since the window for applications closed in December. Pillen said Thursday that he interviewed nine candidates out of 111 applicants.

“It was a very, very hard decision,” he said.

Senator-designate Ricketts, who supported Pillen’s campaign, led a slate of applicants — many of whom were familiar names in Nebraska politics.

Pillen shot down the notion of any “backroom dealings” in choosing to send the former governor to the U.S. Senate.

“Anybody who knows me, that’s not part of my DNA. Just doesn’t work,” the governor said. “Integrity of the process and commitment to the process was highest priority.”

Ben Sasse, whose resignation as Nebraska’s junior senator was official on Sunday, gave a farewell speech on the Senate floor last week. Sasse left to become the president of the University of Florida following a contentious confirmation process there.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak and Political Reporter Brian Mastre contributed to this report.

