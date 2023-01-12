More fog possible into Friday morning as warming moves in for the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We once again couldn’t shake the clouds on a chilly day that left us with highs in the 20s and wind chills that were in the single digits for much of the day.

We’ll stay mostly cloudy again tonight and areas of fog will return with the most dense likely being in western Siouxland where Holt County is under a Dense Fog Advisory from midnight tonight until 10 am on Friday.

After some morning fog across the region on Friday, we’ll try to see a little clearing into the afternoon with highs a touch warmer into the upper 20s with a lighter wind.

Better warmth returns over the weekend with highs trying to get back above 40 degrees despite quite a few clouds across the area.

Could some rain or snow move in for the beginning of next week?

I’ll have a complete look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

