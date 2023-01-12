Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office responds to grain bin incident

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A person had to be rescued in Plymouth County, Iowa after they got trapped in a grain bin.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report on Jan. 11 at about 4:45 p.m. of a person trapped in a grain bin at 24689 County Road K22, located several miles southwest of Merrill.

Authorities say several agencies responded and the person was removed from the grain bin without incident. The agencies that responded included Hinton Fire/Hinton Ambulance, Merrill Fire/Merrill Ambulance, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, Hinton Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, and Mercy Air Care.

