Sioux City’s CROP Walk Committee presents check to Community Action Agency of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wednesday night, Sioux City’s Crop Walk committee crossed the final “finish line” of its 2022 event.

Back on October 16th, the committee held its annual walk to help raise money to fight hunger locally and globally. Walkers raised more than $26,000.

Wednesday, the committee presented a check for $6,750 to the Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

The remaining $19,000 will go to the Church World Service, which helps provide food and clean water around the world.

235 walkers took part from 27 different groups.

“The walk day is always such a fund event. It’s always held every October, and so it’s always windy but you know we’ve gotten used to that,” said Shelley Hexom, Sioux City CROP Walk’s PR Chair. “This year we had a great turn out raised an amazing amount and we are excited to do this for the community action agency of Siouxland.”

Along with the check, 400+ pounds of donated food will go to the Community Action Agency.

“You know we’re glad we’re able to do this for the Siouxland community to really help fight that food and security for people right here in our own community. A lot of times we don’t realize that people right here our own neighbors need help, and this is just a great thing we can do to help them,” said Hexom.

In total, their walk raised $26,500.

