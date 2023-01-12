Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2

NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night.

911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.

Deputies found the wreckage about a mile south of the Auburn airport.

Both people in the plane were found deceased. They were identified as Colton Hill, 24, of Kearney; and Dustin Biegler, 41, of Valparaiso.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified to investigate.

University of Nebraska-Kearney issued a statement on Hill, who graduated from there in May, having attained his Aviation Systems Management degree with an emphasis in flight operations. UNK officials also noted that had been a pitcher on the 2018 Loper baseball team.

“The UNK family offers our heartfelt condolences to Colton’s family and friends. Colton was a visible member of our campus and the Kearney and UNK Aviation communities. He will be missed. We are saddened and share in your grieving.”

UNK was offering counseling assistance to those in need.

